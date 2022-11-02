It’s nearly the end of the and with it comes the Indian wedding season. Starting in a couple of weeks, everyone will be dashing from one relative’s wedding to another friend’s reception. If you need help with what to wear to look like a star there, we are here to help – with some inspo from the beautiful Janhvi Kapoor.

Janhvi, who is currently on a promotional spree for her next Mili, is dishing out one stunning look after another. After wowing us in a s*xy white saree and a shimmery lehenga ensemble, Ms Kapoor is here now giving not traditional but Boho wedding vibes. How? What did she wear? Well, scroll down for an in-depth analysis of her look – and why it should be in your wardrobe this season and a proper glimpse at the ensemble.

A while ago, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and share pictures looking ‘rangeen’ aka colourful while promoting Mili. The pictures, shared with over 19.7 million insta users, show the actress looking stunning in a bright red-dominated, printed lehenga. The flowy-ness of the ensemble – paired with its colours and prints, eludes a Boho vibe and seems apt to wear to a Mehendi ceremony – be it your own or your bestie’s. You will shine.

Created by designer duo Saaksha & Kinni, Janhvi Kapoor and team styled the desi abstract bird blouse and lehenga with jewellery by Curio Cottage. While the halter, spaghetti strap blouse featured a little low, cl*avage-teasing neckline, its cropped length paired with the waist-high skirt gave all a glimpse at the actress’ well-maintained abs. Her jewellery for the event consisted of a bright complimenting blue neckpiece and a couple of elaborate rings.

For her hair and makeup, the Dhadhak actress and team went for her brown locks curled a little and flowing down her back while beautifully framing her face. As for her makeup, Ms Kapoor went with nude lips, light kajal, mascara, skin-complimenting eye shadow and an evenly contoured face.

If you want to be the centre of an upcoming Mehendi function – by not opting for the usual green and flaunting your fun side with colours, go the Janhvi Kapoor way. Just like the actress, keep the makeup and accessory lights cause only then will the henna on your hands and the stunning lehenga (costing between ₹13,000 – ₹41,500) shine.

What are your thoughts on the look? Let us know in the comments.

