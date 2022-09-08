Janhvi Kapoor has become one of the most talented and praised actresses in the new generation of divas in the Bollywood industry. Apart from her part in Bollywood, the actress also enjoys her fandom on social media. Amid all the love, the actress also faces a lot of trolls by netizens on the internet.

Janhvi made her debut in the movie business back in 2018 with the Shashank Khaitan-directed romance Dhadak.

Coming back to the topic, recently in a video from famous paparazzi account Viral Bhayani on Instagram, we could see Janhvi Kapoor making her way back to her car as she was coming back from her gym. In the said video the actress was walking toward her Range Rover in a white crop top and lilac gym shorts. She was also holding a bag along with her and had her hair tied back in a bun. Later in the video, the actress was seen giving a humble smile to the camera as she opened the door of her car.

Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The video went viral on the Instagram platform with fans complimenting Janhvi Kapoor on her gym look. While some complimented the actress there were many who trolled the actress for her looks. One user wrote, “Ghar me pehanane wale kapde bahar nahi pehna karte, pagal aurat”. Another user penned, “Itna nanga ho kar bhi flop hee hai….try something like sunny leone u might suck seed mam”. While one user wrote, “Iski harkat bhi Urfi Javed jaisi hai”, another commented, “Nakli maal “. One user commented, “Khush hogaye camera man ko pichwada dikhake”.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Good Luck Jerry. The movie was released on 29th July 2022 and was directed by Siddharth Sengupta. The movie starred Janhvi alongside Jaswant Singh Dalal, Mita Vashisht, Samta Sudiksha, Deepak Dobriyal, Neeraj Sood and many more. Apart from this, the actress is also noted to star alongside Vijay Deverakonda and Pooja Hegde in Jana Gana Mana.

What are your thoughts on Janhvi Kapoor’s gym outfit? Do let us know in the comments.

