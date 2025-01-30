Legendary actress Sridevi’s unfortunate demise on February 24, 2018, was an irreparable loss for the entire industry and her fans. Apart from being a celebrated actress, she was also a doting mother to her daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. However, did you know that the actress initially did not want Janhvi to join the film industry? Not only this, but she also did not trust her elder daughter’s choice of men.

Sridevi Did Not Trust Janhvi Kapoor’s Choice In Men

In a throwback interview with Brides Today, Janhvi Kapoor said that her mother, Sridevi, never trusted her judgment in boys and wanted to find someone for her. The Devara actress said, “Yes, and she would say that she doesn’t trust my judgment in guys, that she will choose someone for me. Because I love very easily.”

Talking furthermore about what she likes in a man, Janhvi Kapoor said, “He should be really talented and passionate about what he does. I need to be excited and learn something from him. A sense of humor is really important as well. And, of course, he has to be obsessed with me.” For the unversed, the actress is currently in a relationship with Shikhar Pahariya.

Sridevi Did Not Wish For Janhvi Kapoor To Join The Industry

In a throwback 2017 interview, Sridevi revealed that she never wanted her daughter Janhvi Kapoor to join the film industry. The Mr India actress said, “She (Janhvi) wanted to do the film, and initially, I wasn’t in favor. I don’t think it’s a bad industry. I am a creation of this world. But, as a parent, it would give me greater joy to see her married. But her happiness matters more, and if she does well as an actor, I will be a proud mother.”

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Dhadak. Unfortunately, her mother was not alive to see her daughter taking her baby steps into the industry. However, Janhvi has indeed made her mother proud by coming a long way in the industry with some impressive performances.

