Janhvi Kapoor, the daughter of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi has also followed her parents’ footsteps and entered Bollywood to make a mark of her own. The actress often gets trolled for either her acting skills or fashion choices or throwing tantrums. Recently she got trolled for throwing attitudes at the paparazzi. Scroll down to know what the netizens have been talking about her.

Janhvi enjoys a massive fanbase on her social media handle and often serves major fashion goals being the fashionista of the Tinseltown in the present times.

A while back, we came across to a video shared by paparazzi team Viral Bhayani where Janhvi Kapoor can be seen walking out of a restaurant from a party wearing a body-hugging little black dress that featured scalloped mesh detailing at the hemline. However, she looked a bit depressed and showed attitude to the paparazzi as she was getting into her car. And well, it didn’t miss the netizens’ scrutinized glares.

As soon as the video was shared on paparazzi Instagram handle, netizens bombarded Janhvi Kapoor with nasty comments and trolled her brutally. While one called out as Jennifer Lopez and wrote, “Attitude is as if she is Jennifer Lopez”, another penned, “Man, she looked sad.” Another netizen commented,” Inka muh humesha sooja kyu rehta hai”.

However, on the other hand, in the video, Janhvi Kapoor’s alleged boyfriend, Orhan can be seen standing at the entrance of the restaurant, and he was heard asking the paparazzi team, “Janhvi nikal gayi?” To this, the netizens were quick to respond, “Boyfriend se jhagda ho gya lagta hai.” Another one commented, “new break-up in bullywood”.

Even though Janhvi Kapor has been keeping her alleged romantic relationship with Orhan under the wraps, their public appearances and mushy getaways are proving something else. On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the movie Good Luck Jerry.

Well, what do you think of Janhvi Kapoor’s attitude towards paparazzi? Let us know!

