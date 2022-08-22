Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most stylish actresses in Bollywood right now. Besides her great acting skills, the gen Z beauty is known for her chic fashion sense and often posts stylish pictures of herself on the photo-sharing site. Last night, the beauty was snapped leaving Bastian which happens to be a posh restaurant in Mumbai wearing a scintillating short-black dress and not netizens are trolling her for the same and comparing her with Jennifer Lopez. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Janhvi is one of the most popular Bollywood celebrities on social media with over 18 million followers on Instagram. She also happens to be quite active there and we love her reels on the photo-sharing site and live for her sassy social media game. Talking about her recent spotting, the diva wore a s*xy black dress and looked gorgeous in it.

Janhvi Kapoor paired her short-black dress with white-coloured sneakers and loosely clenched her hair. She accessorised her look with a Le Cagole Balenciaga bag and donned a no-makeup look to go with her chic attire.

Take a look at her video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to her video, a user on Instagram commented, “Attitude is as if she is Jennifer Lopez 😂😂😂” Another user commented, “Janvi Had a few LITs Hence the silence 😂😂😂😂😂” A third user commented, “#JanhviKapoor can’t even act. And God knows what she keeps on murmuring in the name of dialogs. Just can’t understand what she speaks.🤦🏻‍♀️” A fourth user commented, “Nepokids with no talent.”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Janhvi Kapoor for her looks? Tell us in the space below?

