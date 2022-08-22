Salma Hayek has an eye for fashion like no one else. From the early 90s to now, the Eternals actress has dazzled in amazing outfits and has reminded us that age is just a number. She time and again shares photos of her gorgeous fits on her social media and we cannot stop admiring them.

The actress, who was last seen in House of Gucci and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, is known for her daring looks on the red carpet. Be it a plunging neckline or a s*xy slit, she has set the inspiration for all the fashion enthusiasts out there.

Once, back in 2015, attended the Golden Globes after-party in an eye-popping blue strapless gown by Gucci. Salma Hayek looked hypnotic in that fit which featured a light and airy multi-layered skirt. It had a side slit that showed off her legs up to her thigh. The upper half had a bodice that was well structured and flaunted her bosom.

Salma Hayek kept the accessories on low as she wore just a silver band on her wrist, a ring, and earrings. She finished the look with metallic-looking strap heels and a clutch. The Frida actress looked nothing short of a queen in this attire. Her brow locks were divided with a parting in the middle and had the perfect curls.

As the blue colour of her gown was loud enough, Salma also kept the makeup minimal. She had nude lipstick on and her cheeks glowed with a peachy rogue. We are fans of this look!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salma Hayek is making noise over her upcoming movie, Without Blood, which has reunited Salma with Eternals co-star Angelina Jolie. Ang will be wearing the director’s hat for it and recently Hayek praised Jolie’s skills as a helmer.

