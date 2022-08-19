Hollywood actress Ana De Armas is one queen of hearts that manages to leave us all drooling for her with her cute, as well as killer, looks. Well, now that her swoon-worthy looks weren’t enough, her recent semi-n*de photoshoot has our jaws on the floor.

Advertisement

No, we aren’t exaggerating, but Ana who always manages to flutter our hearts with her fashion game, recently went topless for one of her photoshoots and we just have three words for it sweet baby Jesus!

Advertisement

Ana De Armas recently blew the social media platform and left us all gasping for air with her recent semi-n*ked photoshoot that’s now viral on Twitter. The Cuban-Spanish actress who is quite popular for nearly perfect facial features is now making netizens’ social media drop head over heels for her through her bold photoshoot. A fan Twitter account shared a few images of the actress which were taken during her shoot for the French magazine Madame Figaro in 2022.

In the said post we can see three pics of Ana De Armas relaxing and posing in the backseat of a car in the most seductive ways. The actress was wearing pitch black leather pants, while she wore abosutely nothing on top and flaunted her glowing skin while covering her assets with her left arm. The post spread like a wildfire and went viral as soon as it hit the social media platform.

Ana De Armas for Madame Figaro , 2022. pic.twitter.com/lcOZMOYPWa — cinesthetic (@TheCinesthetic) August 19, 2022

Check out the post and Twitter reactions:

I am trying to resist the urge to hornypost but HOLY SHIT https://t.co/EWqS6ISwQ3 — Konstantinos ☭☦️🇬🇷🇨🇺🇵🇸🇸🇾🇰🇵📕📗📔 (@KefKonstantinos) August 19, 2022

gay for her https://t.co/94N0D9bXEg — pas de deux (@xclementinnexx) August 19, 2022

God is a women and her name is ana de armas https://t.co/WBeR9TaSHp — Aalhad #GlazersOut (@UTDFTW) August 19, 2022

A literal art — Jay (@thantmyatarkar) August 19, 2022

Oh my god! It’s indeed true if god is a woman it definitely would be Ana De Armas!

What are your thoughts on Ana De Armas’ semi-n*de photoshoot? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Ana de Armas Fans File $5 Million Lawsuit Against Universal Studios Over ‘Duping’ Them With Yesterday Trailer!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram