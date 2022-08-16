Angelina Jolie has had some of the best red carpet looks since the 90s, and each one is better than before. The Eternals actress not only puts in the effort in styling but also goes by a certain theme. Besides red carpet fashion, Jolie is also known for her casual, daily wear looks.

Advertisement

No one knows how to rock a maxi dress better than she, and she has proved that on several occasions. One cannot deny that Angelina can be the best muse for a fashion photographer. While talking about the actress’s look, there is one particular fit that stole the spotlight and our attention away.

Back in 2019, Angelina Jolie walked the red carpet of the premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in Tokyo in a shimmery and sparkly dress. It gave off the 1920s vibe, and we can imagine a jazz artist rocking a similar piece back then. The couture cocktail dress by Ralph and Russo was embroidered with silver metallic thread, glass beads, sequins, crystals, pearls and navette stones.

Advertisement

The dress had a halter neck that went around her neck, while the dress itself flaunted Angelina Jolie’s amazing figure. She wore silver heels with it and long, dangling earrings on. Jolie kept her hair out of her face, which was covered in bold makeup. We are a fan of this whole look, which is a perfect inspiration for a jazzy cocktail party.

#AngelinaJolie #ThrowbackThursday #maleficent2

with Maddox and Zee

Angelina Jolie Brasil

October 3, 2019.

In the Premiere of the film "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil". Roppongi Hills Arena, Tokyo, Japan. pic.twitter.com/k08hcN6kPc — Toastie (@Toastiewiththe) August 5, 2021

The sleeveless dress also flaunted her biceps and tattoos on her arms. She had her killer smile on and was accompanied by her kids, Maddox and Zahara, who looked gorgeous in their black attire. This is not the only time that Ang has walked the red carpet with her kids.

Last year, when her MCU film Eternals was released, Angelina Jolie and her children wowed everyone with their amazing fits on the red carpet. What was more special was Zahara wearing her mother’s old gown that Jolie wore to another event.

Must Read: Ananya Panday Channels Her Inner Simran In The Green Fields Of Chandigarh – Where Is Her Raj?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram