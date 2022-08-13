Ananya Panday is currently busy left, right and centre promoting her soon-to-release film Liger with co-star Vijay Deverakonda across the country. For the same, the lead actors of the upcoming Puri Jagannadh film were in Chandigarh and treated fans to some stunning pictures from there.

Dressed in white traditional attires, both Ananya and Vijay looked elegant and remind us to stay close to our roots. While they made a stunning couple atop a tractor in the midst of green fields, Ananya has once more impressed us with her style.

Sharing pictures of Liger’s Chandigarh with her 23.3 million followers, Ananya Panday captioned her post, “pyaar hota hai deewana sanam 🧡 #DDLJmoment” There is no denying that she really does remind of Kajol’s Simran from the hit 1995 film with Shah Rukh Khan. In this post, the Student Of The Year 2 actress shared three solo pictures and it got us thinking – where is this Simran’s Raj (SRK’ character in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge)

In these solo pictures, Ananya Panday looks simple and beautiful dressed in a sleeveless white Faabiiana salwar set with sequin detailed designs in a complimenting gold/beige along its borders and in motifs elsewhere. The actress styled the look with Needle Dust’s ‘flash’ juttis and traditional bangles and earrings from Curio Cottage and Joolry.

The white ensemble against the lust green fields is surely making the Khaali Peeli actress our new desi girl, who’s proving to all she’s a fashionista. The actress opted for a light – almost no makeup look that consisted of loads of sunscreen and moisturizer, a nude lip shade and some light eye makeup. The loose hairdo is nice but imagine if she opted for a choti (braid).

If Ananya Panday still doesn’t have a Raj (she recently made the headlines for breaking up with Ishaan Khatter), we are sure that brilliant smile with get her a long line of guys waiting to fill the spot.

Here are some more pics of her slaying this all-white desi look:

Does she get a thumbs-up? Let us know in the comments.

