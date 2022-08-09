Scarlett Johansson is enjoying the last of summers this year as she was recently seen having a blast with her husband Colin Jost out in the ocean. One of the leading ladies of Hollywood, Scarlett, wowed in a red bikini that has our hearts. The Black Widow actress is known for her jaw-dropping fashion, be it for the red carpet or otherwise.

Advertisement

Besides her films like Avengers: Endgame, Jojo Rabbit, Lucy, Lost in Translation, Marriage Story, and more, Johansson keeps making the headlines over her strong styling game. Her red carpet fashion evolution is one of the memorable moments from it.

Advertisement

While talking about the red bikini donned by Scarlett Johansson, we can’t emphasise enough how cute she looked! A good pair of high waist bikini bottoms can never go wrong. It gives off a chic vibe, and Scarlett was oozing from it. Both the bottom and the deep plunging top were in dark red. It was a very simple bathing suit with a band on the bottoms that had tied in the front and had a cut in the back.

SCARLETT JOHANSSON SERVED US TODAY. pic.twitter.com/7litlhJamr — elo ⧗ tasha (@doraemaynat) August 9, 2022

It flaunted the tattoos on her stomach and back. Scarlett Johansson kept the accessories on a low with a necklace that had a thin wire and a big metallic pendant. The Avengers actress had bracelets on her wrist and rings on her fingers. She kept her hair tied, and her head was covered with a white baseball cap. She also wore black sunglasses to keep the shine and shutter away from her eyes.

thank you god for letting me live at the same time as scarlett johansson pic.twitter.com/RNHgK0lJIw — ale (@alee_romanoff) August 8, 2022

This whole look screamed that the actress is here for fun and nothing else. This simple bikini can be styled in so many ways. These days layering up your swimwear is a huge trend. A lot of jewellery will also look great with it.

Scarlett Johansson is one of the many Hollywood actors who are soaking in the summer sun before autumn comes. Recently, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, and Vanessa Hudgens hit the headlines over their beach look. Check out their looks on Koimoi!

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Lively Light Blue-Coloured Kurta Set Would Be A Perfect Pick For You This Raksha Bandhan To Steal The Limelight!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram