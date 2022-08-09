Trust Esha Gupta to leave you breathless! It’s what she does time and again on her Instagram page with posts that seem to be aesthetically planned to leave us mesmerized. Her latest show is in a thigh-slit shimmery outfit that flaunts her side b**b. Scroll below to know how fans have been comparing her to Kim Kardashian!

Whether it is posing n*de or going braless under a blazer at the Formula 1 event in UAE, Esha does it all with utmost ease. She was recently making a lot of noise over pictures in a black bikini at the beach. Well, she’s now given another moment for fans to realise she’s no less than Kim Kardashian.

In a new video, Esha Gupta could be seen flaunting her hourglass figure in a sultry shimmery outfit. It had a knotted detailing across the waist with cut-outs that showcased her side b**b teasing us just right. The one-shoulder piece also had a thigh-high slit and the actress pulled it off with sophistication as she paired it up with black strappy heels.

Esha Gupta opted for minimal jewellery that included a couple of finger rings and a pair of earrings. She tied her hair in a high pony and looked like a goddess as she walked across the corridors while posing for the camera in her seductress avatar.

It is not only us who were in love with the look but even netizens were all praises for the scintillating look.

A user wrote, “Kim Kardashian lite “

Another commented, “Wow”

“S*xy,” wrote another.

A comment read, “Too hot to handle”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

On the professional front, Esha Gupta was last seen in Aashram Season 3.

