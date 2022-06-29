Aashram season 3 was released recently on MX Player and received a positive response but everyone was also impressed by every actor’s performance. Among them is Adhyayan Suman who is also getting a lot of praise for his character, Tinka Singh. The Bobby Deol starrer is about Godmen and during his recent interaction with a leading media portal; Adhyayan spoke about being duped by real baba.

Directed by Prakash Jha, the digital show also stars Esha Gupta, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, Anupriya Goenka, Tridha Choudhury and many more actors.

Aashram actor Adhyayan Suman recently spoke with News18 and shared his thought on real-life Godmen and says, “I think anything that you have faith in or believe in is fine, lekin andhadhun (blind)faith on someone, I believe is not the right thing. I think babas are like any other normal human being. And I had my insecurities, and at one point in life, I was scared that what will or won’t happen. If I will get work or not, whether I will get money or not, and there were lot many questions that a normal person has in his/her life.”

Talking about his experience, Adhyayan Suman recalled the time when he wasn’t getting work and someone suggested meeting a baba, “I have been there and done that. And they told me that this is going to happen on this particular date, nothing happened on the same date ever in my life. Woh mere paise kha gaye wo alag. They said yeh puja kara lo, ye karlo, aur hua kuch nahi life main.”

Although he himself has gone through a bad experience but says there are some Baba‘s who are not that bad. He further says that the bad ones play with your fear and they know if someone is approaching them then they’re in some kind of trouble. “They extract the money out of you and they sort of manipulate you emotionally and then you get even more disappointed because you feel, that after doing so much, nothing is happening, that means nothing will ever happen to you in your life. So, it happens to the best of us and I came out of that phase,” he explained.

“At the end of the day, it is your hard work and your persistence that I will do this thing, whatever may happen. I think I’m a direct example of that, I never give up and keep at it. It is not that with Aashram I became Leonardo DiCaprio but at least I’ve become a working actor. There is a reason why things got better because I never gave up,” Adhyayan Suman concluded.

