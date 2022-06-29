Karan Kundrra found love again on Bigg Boss 15 and it seems to be his forever! We’re talking about Tejasswi Prakash, who not only turned out to be the winner but also grabbed a lot of eyeballs for their love story. But certain fandom of the actress is not happy with her boyfriend and has been mercilessly trolling him. Scroll below for the entire issue.

It all began when Karan noticed a few fan pages of Tejasswi abusing him and using his morphed images in a certain video. He took to Twitter and called them out saying, “Wow..! lowest of lows has been achieved by certain fandom.. editing pics morphing abuses hahah khud ki beizzati lol.. you must be so proud of them T #AreYouSerious!!!!”

Tejasswi Prakash reacted to his tweet, “Proud of? M confused… such people can’t be my fans… people who have these thoughts about you… or for that matter about anyone… I still am with my guy to make him understand… but people need to understand when you use such harsh words against someone…people can break…peace.”

To this, Karan Kundrra responded, “Awe baby you take things very seriously lol.. these frustrated low lives don’t affect me and the only thing that’s breaking here is their hypocrisy 🤣😂 aag lage inki sasti mentality mein Kundrra hamesha masti mein.”

Check out the Twitter thread below:

Awe baby you take things very seriously lol.. these frustrated low lives don’t affect me and the only thing that’s breaking here is their hypocrisy 🤣😂 aag lage inki soap mentality mein Kundrra hamesha masti mein 🤣😂 — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) June 28, 2022

Many Tejasswi Prakash fans took to the comment section and asked Karan Kundrra to not blame their favourite or the entire fandom.

On the professional front, Tejasswi has been busy with the shooting of Naagin 6. There are also reports of the actress soon making her Bollywood debut.

Karan Kundrra, on the other hand, is currently hosting Dance Deewane Juniors.

