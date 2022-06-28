A name and style which has touched the strings of ours hearts and how. Uorfi Javed undoubtedly has become the social media sensation of the year. With giving glimpses about her unique style and giving bold style statements Uorfi has left no stone unturned to make her mark as the trend setter celebrity of the year.

Advertisement

Uorfi, who is often seen trending on social media for her oh so happening looks added another feather to her cap. That’s right! The star just hit the top 100 most searched Asians on google worldwide, sharing the names alongside celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan, Kajol and more.

Advertisement

This surely is a celebration for all Uorfi fans all across the world. On work front, Uorfi is undergoing scripts and has a number of projects in the pipeline.

Uorfi Javed was previously in the news when she took to Instagram, where she shared a video covering herself in blue wires. she made a an entire dress out of it! To complete her look, Uorfi tied her hair in a bun and flaunted minimal makeup.

She captioned the video: “Yea this is wire! Also there was no cutting of the wires !! I think this looked bomb !! I think I’ll be trying different Colors as well! For me fashion is all about experimenting, creating something, making a statement.”

On the work front, Urfi is known for her roles in ‘Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania’, ‘Meri Durga’, ‘Bepannaah’ and ‘Puncch Beat Season 2’. In 2018, the actress was seen in ‘Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie’ and two years later she joined ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’.

Must Read: Roadies: Way Before Neha Dhupia, Raghu Ram Also Had “It’s Her Choice” Moment Which Actually Made Sense!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram