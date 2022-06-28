On 27 June Bollywood’s most loved couples, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt gave their fans amazing news by revealing that they are expecting their first child. Just while the world was getting over Alia and Ranbir’s dreamy wedding, by sharing this great news they both left us shell shocked.

Advertisement

Since yesterday the fans have been left in a frenzy after the two announced the good news. However, more than anyone, TV’s controversial queen Rakhi Sawant is elated since she heard this news.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right. Rakhi Sawant who usually never shies from sharing her views on anything, recently the actress expressed her happiness after learning that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child. Rakhi even went on to call herself ‘maasi’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In the video shared by Viral Bhayani on social media, Rakhi Sawant was seen sharing her excitement and congratulating Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on the good news. In the video, Rakhi who was with her Boyfriend Adil was heard saying, “Aaj mai itni khush hu… yes, congratulations aaj mai maasi ban gayi,” she continued saying, “Alia I am so happy, Neetu ji aap dadi banne waali hai.” Well, while many of us were left smiling after seeing Rakhi’s reaction to the good news, netizens are now trolling her for it by slamming her in the comments section.

The first one commented, “Bachha ko aise masi nahi chaya”

The second one commented, “Begani Shaadi mei Abdullah deewana 😂”

The third one comments, “Ye alag hi nasha karke baithi hai 😂😂”

The fourth one commented, “Kahe ko is pagal aurat ke saath Ranbir aur alia ka rishta jod raha hai”

The fifth one commented, “Maan na maan main teri mehmaan 😂😂”

What are your thoughts on Rakhi Sawant claiming herself as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s baby’s maasi? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below

For more such amazing updates on Bollywood make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Zakir Khan Gets Emotional As He’s Performing For 1500+ People Internationally: “Singapore Ka Naam Maine Govinda Ki Film Me Suna Tha”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram