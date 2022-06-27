Rakhi Sawant is making it to the headlines over her romantic relationship with Aadil Khan. Last month, the two were in Dubai to meet his family and after coming back to the city, Rakhi is making a lot of public appearances. Recently, the couple was in Pune for a Cancer awareness initiative, although it’s a good cause, the two got trolled for their attire in the event. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Earlier, Rakhi was allegedly married to Ritesh with whom she entered the Bigg Boss last season. Although they seemed head over heels in love with each other, soon after the show ended, they parted ways due to personal reasons.

As Rakhi Sawant gets out of her car, the paparazzi say, “Qubool Hai,” Rakhi laughed while Aadil reacted later and asked, “Kisse.” While the two were getting inside the building, Rakhi reveals the weight of her dress and says, “50000-pound ka ye lehnga hai, itna heavy hai jitni ek building ka wazan hota hai, utna heavy hai aur aaj hum show stopper hain, I don’t know kya hone wala hai.”

Although, Rakhi Sawant and Aadil Khan were in Pune for the Cancer awareness initiative, but their clothes grabbed a lot of attention. The drama queen wore a maroon lehenga with heavy jewellery and tiara, while Khan was wearing a brown-coloured Sherwani. Netizens were confused with their dress for the event and trolled for the same.

Reacting to the video shared by the paparazzi page, Viral Bhayani, a user wrote, “What’s the connection of the dress and the event,” another wrote, “Looks like she is attending marriage ceremony,” a third user wrote, “Cancer awareness initiative pe jaa rhi hai dekhke to nhi lag rha.”

A fourth user commented, “Oh…..first I thought, she’s going to a fancy dress show,” a fifth user wrote, “Why does she always have to be so extra.”

Let us know in the comments about your thoughts on Rakhi Sawant and her boyfriend Aadil Khan’s attire for the event?

