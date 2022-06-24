Salman Khan is one of the most loved celebrities in India and that is also visible in the box office success of his films. It is a known fact that apart from being the Bhaijaan of Bollywood, he is also the face of Bigg Boss but lately there has been a lot of discussion around whether or not he will return as the host of the next season. In a recent conversation, the actor mentioned that he will be back, and looks like fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

For the unversed, Khan has lately been working on a variety of projects, some of which are scheduled to release next year. The actor is working on Tiger 3 where his close friend Shah Rukh Khan is also expected to play a key role. Apart from that, his next venture Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali alongside Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 is also in the making and is already creating massive hype amongst the audience.

In a recent turn of events, Salman Khan spoke to a host at IIFA awards which is all set to air on Colors TV on Sunday this week. There is a lot of hype around the function as several big names are present at the event and Salman is also a host for the evening.

While speaking to the young lady, Salman Khan was asked about how much he enjoys hosting award shows and reality shows like Bigg Boss and as a response, he said, “It’s the first time I am hosting IIFA so I don’t know, how that one’s gonna go down but Bigg Boss, I have been doing it for the last 15 years I think. No, about 11-12 years.”

To confirm his point, the lady stresses whether he will be back to host Bigg Boss again this year or not, to which Salman Khan replied positively and said, “yes, very safe (to say that he will be hosting Bigg Boss)”

It's Confirmed! #SalmanKhan confirmed in #IIFA that he will continue to be the host for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss Season 16 will be the Salman Khan's 13th season as the show host.pic.twitter.com/FgwnZvhL9d — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 23, 2022

