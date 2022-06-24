Nia Sharma is one of those stars who makes it to the headlines even though she’s been away from television for a long time. She often receives online hate for her personal life and a few years back the actress triggered controversy after her picture kissing BFF Reyhna went viral. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Meanwhile, Nia has been part of some of the most interesting projects such as Jamai Raja, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Naagin and many more. The talented star was last seen in Bigg Boss 15, but she was on the show for a special task.

Coming back to the topic, a few years back, Nia Sharma grabbed a lot of attention for her viral kissing picture with BFF Reyhna. During the time, a source close to the actress had told that the two ladies share a great rapport and they never shy away from showing their close friendship in public.

Later when the matter escalated, Nia Sharma didn’t react to it immediately but Reyhna speaking with Tellychakkar, told, “Why so much hype about it? When a girl can kiss on the cheeks, why not on the lips? Nia and I are very different kinds of people. We like each other’s positive attitude and fashion sense. We have become very good friends and we enjoy each other’s company,”

She added, “I had put up this pic on Instagram but fans took it very negatively. They started posting bad comments on the pic. Hence I had to take it off from Instagram. I want to make it clear that we both are not lesbians and very much straight. People kiss because they like that person. And with Nia and I share a very cute bond.”

Later even Nia Sharma broke her silence and told ETimes, “Come on! What’s the big deal about the kiss. We kiss each other every single day. We could choke each other to death with our hugs. There is nothing wrong or vulgar about it. It’s not a publicity stunt either. I’m single and this is how I’m as a friend to my girlfriends. I don’t mingle easily and if I’m someone’s friend, we will be all over each other.”

