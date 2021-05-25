Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Riddhima Learns A Shocking Incident From Vansh’s Past Involving Vyom

There is never a dull moment in Yash and Mamta Patnaik’s “Ishq Mein Marjawan 2”. The show keeps introducing new twists to keep the audience hooked and the recent track will reveal what made two good friends Vansh and Vyom turn against each other.

In the upcoming episode, Riddhima will discover a shocking incident of Vansh’s past. She will get to know that few years ago an incident happened because of ‘tear of laila’ which turned two friends Vyom and Vansh into foes. Though Vansh has long forgotten it, Vyom just couldn’t get over it because it left him with an unforgettable wound.

Vyom is burning in the fire of vengeance and wants to redo what happened in the past, however, this time he wants Vansh to suffer, and to stop it from happening. Riddhima needs to free herself from the web of lies and deception and reach Vansh in the upcoming episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

Riddhima’s love for Vansh is at stake, will she be able to find the truth and stop the history from repeating itself or this secret will again create a disturbance between them. To know what happens next keep watching “Ishq Mein Marjawan 2”.

The show is produced under Beyond Dreams Entertainment streams exclusively on Voot Select. It features Rrahul Sudhir, Helly Shah, Ankit Siwach, Zayn Ibad Khan, and Chandni Sharma, to name a few.

