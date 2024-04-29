Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Gets 7th Confirmed Contestant In This Popular Mythologocial Actor; check Out All Seven Celebs Joining the Stunt Reality Show!

Yet, another name has been added to Rohit Shetty’s stunt roster. There is a lot of buzz about the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14; fans are getting more excited and curious as the new season gets closer. With a possible late May release or Early June premier, all eyes are on the contestants. So far, Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Samarth Jurel, Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumona Chakravarti, and Aditi Sharma have been reportedly confirmed as the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. But we have a heads up on who the 7th participant is. Read on for the full story!

With the highly anticipated season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Rohit Shetty is returning to increase the danger and level of fear. After much conjecture and updates, a few contestants have been confirmed, and more names keep coming up. However, Season 14 will bring about yet another significant change. The stunt show will reportedly leave Cape Town, Africa, which has been a go-to location for many seasons, for a new global destination in Romania.

Mythological Actor Zohaib Asshraf Siddiqui in KKK 14?

Reports and insiders have revealed that Radhakrishn fame Zohaib Asshraf Siddiqui has been roped in. He has been confirmed as the 7th contestant on the show. While Zohaib has not revealed anything, insiders claim that the actor is set to take on new challenges.

Siddiqui has garnered acclaim for his performances in several successful television dramas, including Radhakrishn, Suryaputra Karan, and Karmaphal Daata Shani. But there has been no confirmation yet.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Confirmed & Tentative Contestants

The report claims that Gashmeer Mahajani, Samarth Jurel, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are among the confirmed contestants of the show. Abhishek Kumar, Sumona Chakravarti, and Aditi Sharma also joined the confirmed list.

The names making the rounds are Mannara Chopra, Manasvi Mamgai, Neil Bhatt, and Ankita Lokhande. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestants Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, and Jiya Shankar are all on the list of potential contestants. A few more names doing the rounds are Helly Shah, Shoaib Ibrahim, Vivek Dahiya and Radhika Muthukumar.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Release Date

The premiere date for the 14th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has been rescheduled for May or early June. After Dance Dewaane ends, Rohit Shetty is reportedly set to host Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 again. But there has been no official confirmation yet!

