Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Gurucharan Singh has been missing since April 22, 2024. He was traveling from Delhi to Mumbai, and it remains unknown whether he even boarded the flight in the first place. Strong rumors claimed he was facing financial issues and was all set to get married. Scroll below to see how his family reacts to the viral reports.

Gurucharan‘s father has filed a missing complaint based on the police having registered a kidnapping case. CCTV footage from Palam area in Delhi has been recovered, and he could be seen crossing the road with a backpack. He reportedly even went to the ATM and transacted a sum of Rs 7,000.

Gurucharan Singh’s family on marriage plans

In a new interview with The Indian Express, Gurucharan Singh’s family has rubbished rumors of his alleged marriage. They said they had no idea about his wedding plans or where these reports originated from. They have also shared that his father is deeply disturbed and is not in a position to speak.

There is no update on the missing case by the police yet. His father has previously confirmed that Gurucharan Singh was not disturbed mentally, which has added more mystery to his sudden disappearance. The Delhi Police Special Cell also visited his home on Sunday night for further investigation.

The former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor’s flight was scheduled for 8:22 PM. A case for abduction was registered under section 365.

Mandar Chandwadkar reacts to Gurucharan Singh’s missing case

In an interview with the development, Mandar Chandwadkar who is famous for his role as Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, shared he had not been in contact with Gurucharan Singh.

“It’s really surprising for me as well. He keeps travelling between Delhi and Mumbai. Last we met at Dilip Joshi’s son’s wedding in December. We had a nice time together, but since then we have not been in touch. Just hoping and praying all is well,” said Mandar Chandwadkar.

We hope Gurucharan returns home safe and sound at the earliest!

