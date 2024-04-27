Taarak Mehta Ka Ootah Chashmah is amongst the most popular Indian television shows, and all actors associated with it have become household names. One such name is Gurucharan Singh, who used to play the character of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the sitcom. Unfortunately, his name has now become a topic of discussion, and the reason is not good. Reportedly, the actor has gone missing in the last few days, and below is all you need to know!

For those who don’t know, Gurucharan‘s father recently registered a police complaint because no one is able to contact his son and there’s no trace of his present location. As soon as the report went viral, it sent shockwaves among Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans. On social media, Gurucharan’s fans are praying for his well-being and hoping for his return to his home soon.

Gurucharan Singh was supposed to travel to Mumbai from Delhi by flight on 22nd April. However, he never reached Mumbai and didn’t even return to his home in Delhi. Following this shocking update, his father has registered a police complaint in New Delhi’s Palam area. Reportedly, he was last seen at the Delhi Airport, and as of now, there’s no positive update about the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor.

Reacting to the shocking news about Gurucharan Singh, his co-star Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal spoke to Times Of India. She said, “This is shocking, and I just hope and pray that he is safe and doing well. I just pray that there is some misunderstanding and he is doing fine. He is very spiritual and a good human being.”

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal further shared that she’s not been in contact with Gurucharan Singh for almost a year. “He sent me a congratulatory message in February on Taarak Mehta completing 4000 episodes. Apart from that, we did not message each other or were not in touch,” the actress quoted.

For those who don’t know, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal played Gurucharan Singh’s on-screen wife in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

