Mirzapur Star Shriya Pilgaonkar Rubbishes Rumors That She Is Not Sachin & Supriya Pilgaonkar's Birth Daughter

Shriya Pilgaonkar has been on a journey to conquer it all. The actress, who has been part of many hit series like Mirzapur, Guilty Minds, The Broken News, and more, is now making a shocking revelation. Shriya, who is Sachin & Supriya Pilgaonkars’ birth daughter, clarifies that she is not adopted, contradicting the widespread rumors. She made the following statement!

In a recent interview with a portal, Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar, who is set to return as journalist Radha Bhargava in Season 2 of the streaming series The Broken News, recently opened up about the headlines about herself when she was reported to be the adopted child of her famous parents, Sachin and Supriya.

Refuting the rumors about the viral article, Shriya said, “There was a random article that said I was adopted. No, I’m not adopted. There was news going around out of nowhere that my parents had adopted me, and that’s untrue.”

Shriya was furious and said, “This is not even something that I need to justify because I’m not going to flash my birth certificate on Instagram to prove my point. But yes, this was amusing as it’s not true, but other than that, no other scandals have been reported about me”.

In the second season of The Broken Season, Shriya Pilgaonkar will be seen at work. The show will also star Jaideep Ahlawat, Sonali Bendre, and more. She opened up about the new season, shifting the conversation from fake rumors. Shriya said that the series stresses that news consumption cannot be a one-way traffic. The ones who are consuming the news also have to be aware of AI and should verify news from their end as well.

Shriya Pilgaonkar said, “This season explores different themes in news reporting that are so relevant. One is fake news and how easy it is for sensationalized stories to spread faster than actual truth and facts. The recent alarming incidents of the Deepfakes raise concerns about misinformation and trust in the media. Today, we can’t afford to blindly believe everything we read on social media without fact-checking from multiple sources because of how common fake news has become. Our series addresses the fact that the onus also lies on people consuming news to make sure that they discern fact from fiction,” she added.

Returning after a two-year gap, the new season will see the fight for ideologies between the two broadcast news channels. Both Josh 24×7 and Awaz Bharti, scale new heights. Vinay directs the show, which is based on the BBC Studios format ‘Press.’ Sambit Mishra writes the show. Sonali Bendre and Jaideep Ahlawat star in it.

