Dry Day: Release Date Of Prime Video's Original Hindi Film Led By Jitendra Kumar & Shriya Pilgaonkar Is Out!

Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, announced the global premiere of its upcoming Amazon Original movie, Dry Day, today. This captivating comedy-drama unfolds in the country’s heartland, where the protagonist, Gannu, a small-time goon portrayed by Jitendra Kumar, embarks on a journey against the system. Amidst the emotional quest to earn the trust and love of his dear ones, Gannu not only confronts external challenges but also struggles with his own insecurities and issues of alcoholism.

Directed by Saurabh Shukla and produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment, the film features Jitendra Kumar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles. Dry Day will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on December 22 in Hindi, along with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The movie is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in India enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership for just ₹1499/year.

“We are dedicated to bringing stories that are authentic and deeply entrenched in our culture to diverse audiences across India and beyond. Dry Day is a testament to this commitment of ours. Set in a small town in India, this coming-of-age tale, revolving around a flawed hero, intricately weaves a socially relevant and thought-provoking narrative through a compelling storyline. The film is a blend of a rich tapestry of flavors and quirky nuances,” said Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video. “Our journey with Emmay Entertainment has been exceptionally rewarding, and I am confident that Dry Day, our fifth collaboration, will receive immense love and appreciation from audiences.”

“Dry Day marks the beginning of an exciting new journey in the space of Hindi original movies for us with Prime Video,” said Nikkhil Advani, producer of Emmay Entertainment.” The film is a social satire with a hilarious tragic-comedy of errors and lots of drama and emotions.

Nikkhil added, “Dry Day gives an important and relevant message about alcoholism, and I consider myself fortunate to have had the opportunity to craft this film. Following the remarkable success of Mumbai Diaries, our collaboration with Prime Video has grown stronger over the years, and I’m looking forward to seeing how the viewers receive this meaningful narrative.”

