Jenna Ortega, who started her acting journey as a child actor with minor appearances in TV shows, is currently one of the rising Hollywood stars. At such a young age, Jenna is not only leading high-capacity projects such as Wednesday, but she has also become one of the most bankable actors of her generation.

While Jenna reached the pinnacle of success with Tim Burton’s coming-of-age supernatural thriller, it wasn’t her first dance with fame. She carved a unique niche for herself with her performance in the Scream franchise. With Wednesday Season 2 being one of the most anticipated shows of all time, her popularity is expected to grow tenfold.

Jenna Ortega‘s portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the Addams Family spin-off is parallel to any other pop culture character, which can also be attributed to her global popularity. It was recently revealed that Jenna is the second-most searched person on Google in 2023, behind Jeremy Renner. However, did you know that Ortega, like most of us, is just a fangirl at heart who loves to obsess over fictional characters and decode fan theories. Yes, you read that right. Wait till you learn which is her favorite show.

The Wednesday Star is obsessed with Stranger Things, which features Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzzo, David Harbor, and Joey Keery. While chatting with Talk Nerdy With Us, Jenna once revealed that she’s the biggest fan of popular sci-fi horror. She told the outlet, “I follow everyone’s theories about the show, and I cannot get enough of it.”

Jenna’s confession has us manifesting a potential crossover between Wednesday Addams and Stranger Things’ Eleven. The Addam family’s big sister’s inherited psychic ability from both sides of her family paired with Eleven’s primary telekinetic power, could lead to another Multiverse of Madness, which would not be second to an MCU flick.

Wednesday follows Wednesday Addams, who is expelled from her school after giving it back to trolls who bullied her younger brother. Consequently, her parents, Gomez and Morticia Addams, decide to enroll her at the latter’s alma mater, Nevermore Academy, where she explores her psychic power while unlocking familial history, murder mysteries, and much more.

Set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Stranger Things sees a group of teenagers, led by Brown’s Eleven, uncovering a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying natural forces, and government exploits.

Jenna Ortega is set to begin shooting for Wednesday Season 2 in April 2024, as per multiple reports, with the makers eyeing a year-end release. Meanwhile, Stranger Things Season 5 will begin production in January 2024.

Wednesday and Stranger Things are available for streaming on Netflix.

For more Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Megan Fox Is ‘Frustrated’ & Finding It “Difficult To Get Along” With Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News