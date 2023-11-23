After Melissa Barrera, who played the lead characters in Scream (2022) and Scream VI as Samantha Carpenter, getting fired from the film franchise surfaced all over the media, it seems the slasher film series is losing another main character from ‘core fours’ too. Yes, Jenna Ortega reportedly might not return to Scream, and the update is devastating for her fans. Scroll ahead to find out the reason behind her reported exit.

For the unversed, Jenna played Tara Carpenter, the on-screen sister of Melissa Barrera in the film series, a part of the ‘core fours’ who survived a goring serial killer. However, the actress earned a lot of appreciation for portraying such a character, but now reports are rife that she won’t be returning to the franchise.

As per reports stated in Deadline, Jenna Ortega might not reprise her role as Tara in the upcoming Scream 7 movie because of her prior commitments to Wednesday season 2. According to the same reports, Jenna’s exit was already in talks for quite some time before Melissa Barrera got fired over her controversial statement on social media about the Israel-Hamas war.

As Scream 7’s script is still awaited, Jenna Ortega’s schedule is super packed with wrapping up Beetlejuice 2’s production and commencing Wednesday‘s season 2 shoot in Ireland in 2024.

Now, if Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera don’t return to Scream 7 as the Carpenter sisters, the film will lose the lead character duo, leaving the balance in disaster. Melissa’s firing came in after her posts went viral about the Israel-Hamas war. The production team, Spyglass, confirmed it by saying, “We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech.”

Ever since Neve Campbell left the film series over pay dispute, the Scream franchise has been facing quite a lot of cast issues. And now, if none of the Carpenter sisters return to the ‘core fours,’ that leaves just the twins, Chad (Mason Gooding) and Mindy Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown).

Clearly, Scream 7’s cast is currently not stable. Do you think Jenna Ortega’s exit and Melissa Barrera’s firing will have any impact on the script of Scream 7?

