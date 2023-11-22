Melissa Barrera, who became an overnight sensation after featuring in the horror flick franchise Scream and Scream 6, has been reportedly fired from the upcoming installment. Apparently, her comment regarding the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel created quite a stir, leading her to step down from the franchise. Scroll ahead to find out what happened.

Barrera, who had a major breakthrough role as Vanessa in the film ‘In The Heights’ in 2021, became popular as she entered the franchise Scream in 2022, where she played the lead Samantha along with Jenna Ortega (who played her sister Tara). She then went ahead to feature in Scream 6 in 2023 and was already in talks for the upcoming installments.

But Melissa Barrera’s recent remark regarding the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel made her get fired from the franchise. The production company of Scream, Spyglass, released a statement confirming the news, “We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech.”

Pop Crave shared the news on their X (previously known as Twitter) account. Twitter users and netizens are going crazy over it. While a few came in support of the actress, others lashed out at her.

For the unversed, as quoted by Hollywood Life, in one of the recent Instagram stories of Melissa Barrera, the actress wrote, “Gaza is currently being treated like a concentration camp. Cornering everyone together, with nowhere to go, no electricity, no water … People have learnt nothing from our histories. And just like our histories, people are still silently watching it all happen. THIS IS GENOCIDE & ETHNIC CLEANSING,” which created a massive mess.

Now, the director Christopher Landon in a now-deleted X post, broke his silence about the same and spoke about Barrera getting fired from the franchise, “This is my statement: Everything sucks. Stop yelling. This was not my decision to make.”

Scream is a horror flick that continues the legendary Ghostface serial killer’s legacy. While Neve Campbell left the franchise over a salary dispute, Melissa and Jenna Ortega had taken the baton to lead the movies as sisters along with Courteney Cox and other actors in pivotal roles.

Well, what are your opinions about Melissa Barrera getting fired from Scream 7?

