Ever since Ghostface first slashed his way through teenagers in 1996, Scream has become an essential long-running horror franchise. Originally developed by Wes Craven, the slasher saga more or less deconstructed the slasher genre while also serving up a love letter to the genre. It stars Roger L Jackson and Courteney Cox as Ghostface and Gale Weathers, respectively, in all six films, as well as Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Skeet Ulrich, Jamie Kennedy, and many more.

Given that the latest entry, Scream VI, debuted this year, it’s fascinating to go back and watch all the Scream films from the start. Here’s where to find them all online.

The first three movies in the murder mystery and slasher franchise can be found on the Max streaming service, which costs $9.99/monthly with ads and $15.99/monthly without ads. These films include Scream (1996), Scream 2 (1997), and Scream 3 (2000). These films comprise the original trilogy, which also has most of the same characters throughout, with a few dead ones lingering in one form or another. These films still hold up for their biting humor and vicious horror, making it worth a watch for newbies and those just starting out on their Scream journey.

The fourth, fifth, and sixth entries in the murder mystery and slasher franchise can be found on Paramount+, which costs $5.99/monthly with ads and $11.99/monthly without ads. This batch includes Scream 4 (2011), Scream (2021), and Scream VI (2023). For taking place so far out from the original trilogy, there are not as many returning faces, but still some surprise cameos.

For those trying to save some money, the one film you can watch for free is the fourth film in the franchise, as it is currently streaming on the ad-supported free service, Tubi.

The Scream films have always been about a subversion of the genre. The original film made its meta nature clear from the opening scene, where Drew Barrymore is quizzed on horror movies by the Ghostface killer and then stabbed to death. There are similar openings throughout the series, including the most recent entry of Scream VI, which flips the script from the previous film.

The movies have a knowing nature, as there is always an explanation of horror tropes that the victims of Ghostface try to avoid. While they successfully navigate around a few pitfalls of horror movies, they stumble into new ones, as the killer is also familiar with the many clichés. It’s a surprisingly intelligent horror saga, especially for the most astute of horror fans. So, if you’ve dabbled in the likes of Halloween and Friday the 13th and now crave a keener form of slasher sensation, this franchise should satisfy that desire.

Let’s recap. Scream (1996), Scream (1997), and Scream 3 (2000) can be watched on Max. Scream 4 (2011) can be watched on Tubi and Paramount+. Scream (2022) and Scream VI (2023) can be watched on Paramount+. The total cost of both Max and Paramount+ is $16/monthly with ads or $28/monthly without ads.

