American actress Courteney Cox is one of the famous stars in Hollywood. She gained widespread fame for her role as Monica Geller on the hit sitcom “Friends.” Her on-screen chemistry with Matthew Perry’s character, Chandler Bing, was one of the highlights of the sitcom.

Cox has largely stayed away from making controversial statements. However, she did once reveal a tit-bit about her private life. In fact, she got candid about losing her virginity and how her mother convinced her to take the plunge. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Courteney Cox revealed: “My mom didn’t talk to me about one thing that I should have known [about s*x]. I shouldn’t probably say this, but I will, I was a virgin until I was 21.” But the actress, who is now in a relationship with Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid, is not ashamed of losing her virginity – or rather gaining her first complete s*xual experience – in her twenties.

The Friends actress also said, “I think I can be proud of that. I remember I dated the guy for a long time, and my mom was like, ‘OK, I think she’s gonna be with him for a while.’ And she sent me a pair of underwear to try, you know, womanhood.” Courteney Cox continued, “And they were called Olga, and I swear the lace was about three and a half to four inches and then the cotton part. But they were so much better than the ones I was wearing, so I was really backward when it came to that. They were pretty snazzy, I mean, not in this day in age, but, you know.’

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid announced that they called off their engagement in 2015. The couple got engaged six months after they started dating in January 2014 but reconciled by March 2016. She even said that ever since, their relationship has improved drastically without the pressure of walking down the aisle and has been going strong in the past couple of years.

For more updates on Hollywood news, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: When Robert Downey Jr Dissed Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight & Called It ‘Ferrari Engine Of Storytelling’: “F**k DC Comics, That’s All I Have To Say”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News