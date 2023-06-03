Friends may have aired its final episode on May 6, 2004, but the much-loved sitcom can still put a smile upon its fan’s faces whenever they re-watch it or see it in a short or reel. Starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer in the lead, the decade-long show is filled with several romances, but the cutest of all was the one that went from best friends to married best friends.

In case you didn’t get which relationship we are talking about, it is Mondler – Courteney’s Monica Geller and Matthew’s Chandler Bing. The duo went from being best friends – and keeping each other as their backup options if they never found anyone else, to be happily married with adopted kids by the finale episode. They beautifully showed that love is friendship, aka ‘pyaar dosti hai’.

And now, we have come across a beautiful video featuring different moments spent between Courteney Cox’s Monica Geller and Matthew Perry’s Chandler Bing. What’s even better, it paired with – and perfectly synced to – Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana. Interestingly, in this 1998 film, Shah Rukh Khan’s Rahul Khanna believes in this philosophy and talks about love and friendship being intertwined. One of his dialogues is – If she cannot be my friend, I cannot fall in love with her.

Shared on Instagram the.edits.diaries, the video begins with a collage of Matthew Perry’s Chandler Bing before moving to Courteney Cox’s Monica Geller. It then shows some fun banter between the duo – that sync perfectly with the song’s lyrics before showing them happily lost in each other’s eyes.

Check out the video here:

Reacting to the video, one wrote, “Omg…. This is the best thing i saw todayy….. Mera chandler kab aaega😂😂😂”

Another commented, “How is this reel so perfect😍” A third added, “This is the besttttt Mondler edit I’ve ever seen 😍❤️”

One simply noted, “caption should be: Legen.. wait for it…. DARYYY..!!” A fifth wrote, “Pyaar dosti hai 🥹”

Another added, “They are love ❤️❤️ this gives me smile” while one more wrote, “Mondler and the audio🧎‍♀️🧎‍♀️”

What are your thoughts seeing this edit of Friend’s ‘Monica’ Courteney Cox and ‘Chandler’ Matthew Perry to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana? Let us know in the comments below.

