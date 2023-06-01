It’s Thursday, and we’re back with the 21st Week of the TRP Report and back with another spicier edition. This week has witnessed quite a few changes in ranking your favourite TV shows. Anupamaa has held steady this week despite competition from the IPL 2023, many others have declined.

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s hit daily soap managed to increase viewership courtesy of the drama-packed episodes. TV buffs are eagerly waiting for Anupama and Anuj’s reunion as the duo has been separated due to Maya. Even though Maya has caused chaos in MaAn’s life, viewers of the popular show appear to be enjoying the show’s twists and turns. The show has bagged 2.9 ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is in second place. The television show starring Karishma Sawant, Jay Soni, Pranali Rathod, and Harshad Chopda got a 2.1 rating. The custody turmoil is benefiting the producers. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Harshad Arora, has once again become popular. TRP stands at 1.9

Faltu, starring Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja, came in fourth with a rating of 1.8. There were predictions that the show would end, but they now hold a position in the TOP 5. Interestingly, Yeh Hai Chahatein rises to fifth place with a 1.7 rating from last week’s sixth rank.

Imlie, on the other hand, slipped to sixth place with a 1.7 rating. Pandya Store is in seventh place on the BARC TRP list, while Radha Mohan is in eighth. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also rose to the ninth spot with 1.9 ratings from the previous week. The sitcom was supposedly out of the top 10 due to negative reports regarding Asit Kumarr Modi’s s*xual harassment cases. Bhagya Lakshmi has grabbed the tenth spot in this week’s TRP List with a rating of 1.4.

