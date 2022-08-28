SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah is not only one of the longest-running shows on television, but it’s also one of the most-loved ones. While this show continues to impress audiences worldwide, it also seems to be a favourite of other television stars. The latest proving it is Pandya Store’s Rishita aka actress Simran Budharup.

The actress recently took to social media and shared a fun, imitation video. In it, she’s seen copying TMKOC’s Dayaben’s style while she highlights the benefits of eating badams (almonds). Seeing this clip, all we can say is – makers of the show end your search to find a replacement for Disha Vakani’s character – we think we have found it!

Sharing the fun video on her Instagram page, Pandya Store’s Simran Budharup captioned it “Dekhaaaa Badaam Khane Se Dimaag Badhta Hai 💪🏻😎😝🤣” While dressed in a vibrant pink salwar suit – with gold work on the kurta, the actress essayed the part of Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dayaben. Not only Disha Vakani’s character, but she also plays her onscreen hubby Jethalaal by wearing a maroon hoodie paired with a fake moustache and hair.

Check out Simran Budharup as Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dayaben here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simran Budharup 🇮🇳 (@simranbudharup)

In the video, Simran attempts to show how badams make the brain sharper by first asking her (fictional) husband how many wheat grains are there in a kilo of the cereal and then how many bananas are in a dozen. Looking at how she slipped into the skin of the character, we have to say the makers of TMKOC can look at her to step into the shoes left vacant by Disha Vakani.

Looking at Simran Budharup’s expressions and body language as Dayaben do you also think she can be the character originally essayed by Disha on Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah? Let us know in the comments.

