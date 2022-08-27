Uorfi Javed doesn’t need any introduction. Every new day she comes up by wearing unique dresses creating a buzz around her look. From clipping dress materials with safety pins to wearing mirror-studded outfits, she can wear anything she wants.

Because of her unique sartorial choices, Uorfi gets brutally trolled by the netizens every now and then as she doesn’t wear normal decent clothes. Now at the Jhalak Dikhla Jaa party, she came wearing a gorgeous LBD which didn’t sit right with the internet users either. Scroll down to know why she got trolled once again.

Getting trolled by the netizens is nothing new for the internet sensation queen Uorfi Javed. However, yesterday, she wore a body-hugging little black dress that featured a plunging neckline and stone-studded detailing at the hemline. Uorfi completed her look with dewy makeup and tied her hair in a sleek bun with retro detailing.

For Jhalak Dikhla Jaa‘s red carpet look, Uorfi Javed did her part in looking gorgeous. However, the netizens couldn’t believe that Uorfi can wear ‘normal’ clothes and started trolling her massively. One user wrote, “Aaj itne sare kapde kese”, another one commented, “Aj kapde mil gye”. A netizen wrote, “Insano walo kapde bhi h iske paas”. While another internet user made fun of her mental health and penned, “Aaj isane apna mental ki dawa leli hai. Thoda condition me lag rhi hai”.

Even though this is not new for Uorfi Javed, she always takes the trolls in a positive way and doesn’t pay any heed to them. Do you think she should have been trolled even for wearing a normal little black dress? Let us know in the comments!

