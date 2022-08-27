After winning the hearts of millions as Radhika in Chotti Bahu and Soumya in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki as well as with her stint in Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik is all set to impress her fans with her dance moves now. Rubina will be setting the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 stage on fire with her dance partner Sanam starting September 10.

With just a week left until the celebrity dance reality show premieres, we recently met the contestants of JDJ 10 and spoke to them about their excitement, the competition and lots more. Scroll below to exclusively know who Rubina learnt dance from, her first reaction to meeting her idol Madhuri Dixit and lots more.

In many interviews, Rubina Dilaik has been vocal about her love for Madhuri Dixit and how the ‘Tezaab’ actress inspired her to start dancing. However many may not be aware that the Shakti actress had in fact shared the stage and learned dancing (if only a little) from Madhuri’s guru, the late Saraj Khan. During our interview with her before Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 can premiere, she got candid about this special interaction that took place in 2010.

Talking about learning from the legendary choreographer – who not only Madhuri Dixit but many other Bollywood stars also look up to, Rubina Dilaik said, “I remember doing that show and I remember how warm and how great a teacher Saroji was.” She continued, “Undoubtedly, Madhuriji being her favourite student is like an excellent combination of guru-shishya. I learned so much from that particular (showing how little time they spent together) chota sa dance act joh humne kiya tha. And the way she teaches… woh joh ek-dhed ghante me joh maine shikha woh aaj tak mere saath hai.”

Rubina Dilaik added, “Saroj Khan was one of the best (dance) teachers our country has had.”

In the same chat, she also revealed she was “nervous about this platform but I’m excited” for the upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Talking about her first interaction with Madhuri Dixit on the sets of JDJ, the Bigg Boss 14 winner said, “I was blank. I was blank. Watching your own idol, jisse apne salo se idolize kiya – she has been my first source of inspiration, and when you see that person in front of you, when you know that she was the one who inspired me to become who I am today… I can’t explain, I fall short of words and that’s exactly what happened on the stage that day.”

Check out our short but candid conversation with Rubina here:

Besides Rubina Dilaik, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will also feature Nia Sharma, Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat, Ali Asgar, Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh and more. To be judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi JDJ 10 premiers on Colors on September 3.

