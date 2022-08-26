Popular celebrities, Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh were one of the most loved couples in the Television industry. They often made headlines for romantic pictures in their mushy vacation videos. After years of courtship, the two got married in 2012. Their wedding pictures went viral on social media.

Advertisement

Fans were in awe of their chemistry and their mush romantic pics. The much-in-love couple had even embraced parenthood as they welcomed a baby girl into their lives via surrogacy in 2019. Just when they were beginning to have a perfect fairytale family, cracks in their marriage began to appear.

Advertisement

Reports of their separation began to surface and the ex-couple got officially divorced in 2021. Their nine years of marriage came to an end. Now after several months, Aamir Ali has opened up about his divorce and reports of him not being allowed to meet their daughter Ayra. Currently, Ayra is with his ex-wife Sanjeeda Shaikh.

During a conversation with ETimes, Ali said, “It was extremely difficult at that point. After my marriage fell apart, main hil chuka tha. But I am a sportsman by nature, and I never give up. I have always been a happy soul, and I am glad that I am back to being that. I don’t harbour ill feelings for anyone and I wish the best for my ex. Sab khush raho life mein. Everything happens for a reason and everyone ought to be happy.”

Talking about reports of him not being allowed to meet his daughter Ayra, Aamir Ali said, “It’s a sensitive topic and I don’t wish to talk about it. I don’t want to play any cards, but unfortunately, a man is always blamed. I have always maintained a dignified silence on matters related to my personal life. Someone I have spent so many years with deserves respect. So, I won’t say anything. I just wish them all the best. I am sure Ayra is being taken care of in the best way possible and I only have immense love for her.”

For more updates on TV, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Govinda Grooving On Akhiyon Se Goli Maare To Chunky Panday & Urmila Matondkar Performing On Saat Samundar Paar – Week Ahead On TV!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram