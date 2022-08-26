TV shows always have something new to offer its viewers. Be it a new entry or a twist or amazing dance and singing performances in the reality show, there is no ending entertainment and the audience is always keen to know what next they can watch in their favourite shows. Let’s take a look at what is there to look out for in the coming days.

Ravivaar with Star Parivaar

As the Ganapati festival is all set to start, Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja along with the families from the shows Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Mein, Imlie and Anupama Parivaar will be seen grooving to the popular track Akhiyon Se Goli Maare from the 1998 film Dulhe Raja.

The families from different daily soaps will also be performing on ‘Deva Shree Ganesha’ and the celebrity guests will be seen playing different games with the contestants.

The format of the show will remain the same with the families that are part of daily fictional dramas competing with each other through various activities including dancing and singing and the winning team is announced as ‘The Best Parivaar’.

Ravivaar with Star Parivaar airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. on Star Plus.

DID Super Moms

Bollywood actors Shakti Kapoor and Chunky Panday will be appearing on the dance reality show for Comedy Special episode of DID Super Moms. While the super moms or the contestants will be giving their performances, the guests will be sharing a few interesting incidents.

Meanwhile, judge and Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar will be shaking her leg with Chunky Panday on a hit number ‘Saat Samundar Paar’ from 1991 movie ‘Vishwatma’.

DID Super Moms judged by Remo D’Souza, Bhagyashree Dassani and Urmila Matondkar comes on every Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m. on Zee TV.

Superstar Singer 2

The singing reality show that is often liked by music lovers is reaching its semi-finale this weekend with Govinda and Satish Kaushik appearing on the show and will be looking at the performances of different contestants.

The show, Superstar Singer 2, which is judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik and Javed Ali airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television.

Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala

Atul Parchure known for his roles in ‘All the Best: Fun Begins’, ‘Khatta Meetha’, ‘Bbuddah… Hoga Terra Baap’, will be entering the mythological drama which revolves around the relationship of Lord Krisha and His mother Yashoda, played by Neha Sargam.

‘Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala’ comes at 8:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television.

Hustle 2.0

After successfully running its first season in 2019, the rap reality show is back with its second season judged by Badshah. There will be 16 contestants trained by well-known rappers, who are called squad bosses on the show and the contestants will be judged on the basis of their compositions, writing and rapping skills.

Hustle 2.0 will be starting from September 3 at 7 p.m. on MTV.

