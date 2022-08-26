Bollywood is going through a really tough period as none of the films has been working at the box office. Whether it was Akshay Kumar led Samrat Prithviraj or Rakshabandhan, Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha or Taapsee Pannu’s Dobaara, all of these films have tanked at the box office. Gaiety Galaxy owner Manoj Desai is now bashing Vijay Deverakonda for his ‘arrogant’ remark on Boycott Liger that has now allegedly impacted the movie. Scroll below for details!

Advertisement

Previously, Kareena Kapoor Khan had made a remark asking followers to not watch their movie if they didn’t want to while reacting to the boycott trends. In response, the audience snubbed Laal Singh Chaddha and the movie failed to even recover its budget. Alia Bhatt made the same mistake recently and the netizens are promising that Brahmastra would witness the same wrath.

Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda too grabbed eyeballs when Boycott Liger started trending and he responded that he’s not scared. He even promised at one of the promotional events that his movie will rock at the theatres. After a good opening day, the Puri Jagannath directorial is falling and the situation is really worrisome.

Gaiety Galaxy owner Manoj Desai claims he faced a huge loss in advance bookings and blamed it on Vijay Deverakonda. In a YouTube video, he lashed out, “Why are you showing smartness by saying ‘Boycott our movie’? People won’t even watch on OTT. Such behaviour of yours has put us in trouble and impacting our advance bookings. Mr Vijay, you are anaconda not ‘Konda Konda’. You are talking like an anaconda. ‘Vinaash kaale vipareet buddhi’, when the time of destruction inches closer, the mind stops working, and you are doing that. anyways, it’s your wish.”

He even mentioned Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar as he continued, “Mr Vijay, it seems, you have become arrogant, ‘Watch the movie or if you don’t wish to then don’t watch’, haven’t you seen its impact. If the audience will not watch, see what Taapsee Pannu, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar are going through. I had high expectations from the movie, but such statements during the interview have had harsh impacts. One shouldn’t do this and never pay heed to hashtags.”

Well, those are some really harsh words!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on Liger.

Must Read: Ananya Panday Dons A ‘Rowdy Queen’ T-Shirt Intensifying Her Mysterious Chemistry With ‘Rowdy’ Vijay Deverakonda, Netizen Says “She Knows He’s Already Committed…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram