2022 may have turned out to be a little disappointing for Akshay Kumar and his fans, it has surely found a way to cheer all the Akkians. It’s been a tough time for Akki as his last three releases, Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and now Raksha Bandhan doomed at the box office. His last hit film was Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. The superstar’s fans had high hopes from his last release Raksha Bandhan but all in vain.

Akki recent film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and revolves around the story of a family of a brother and 5 sisters. It also starred Bhumi Pednekar in the pivotal role.

Coming back, Akshay Kumar’s fans have spotted his duplicate in a latest released web show ‘House Of The Dragon’. The series which is a prequel to Game Of Thrones is making a lot of noise ever since it hit the OTT platform. But now the show is trending for different reasons. Recently, netizens took to social media and shared photos of the show character ‘King Viserys Targaryen’ aka Paddy Considine and claimed that he’s a look-alike of Akshay Kumar.

A user shared Paddy Considine’s photo from the show along with Akshay Kumar and said, “Didn’t knew HBO has cast Akshay Kumar in house of the dragon series”. While another said, “This did not go unnoticed that Akshay Kumar in House of the Dragon looking dapper af.” Check it out below:

Didn't knew HBO has cast Akshay Kumar in house of the dragon series pic.twitter.com/HVAPvFYAb5 — HUNTSMAN 🐇 (@hp_mode2) August 21, 2022

This did not go unnoticed that Akshay kumar in House of the Dragon looking dapper af pic.twitter.com/qBgZADJGvg — Stone Cold 3:16 (@smit24shah) August 19, 2022

Haha! Even we are taken by surprise.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has an interesting lineup of projects. The actor recently dropped the official trailer of Cuttputli where he’s paired opposite Rakul Preet Singh. Later he also has, OMG 2, Sefliee, Ram Setu and other films in the pipeline.

