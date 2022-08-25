Shashi Kapoor, the younger brother of actor Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor, gave some amazing films in a career spanning nearly 50 years (he acted as a child artist). The star who was born on March 18, 1938, passed away on December 4, 2017. However, today we are taking you back to when the actor got candid and joked about some serious things that he did.

Advertisement

During a 1995 interview, Shashi revealed his mom Ramsarni tried getting rid of him as Prithviraj and she already had 2 boys (Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor) and a daughter (Urmilla Kapoor). Not just that, he had even opened up about once threatening his mom and brother that he would commit suicide. Read on to know all the juice.

Advertisement

During a 1995 interview with journalist, Priya Warrier, Shashi Kapoor opened up about his mother trying to get rid of him before he was even born. As reported by FilmiBeat, the Namak Halaal actor said, “My mum used to call me Fluky because I was unplanned. She had already had four boys (two of Prithviraj Kapoor and Ramsarni’s sons born between Raj and Shammi died young), and then my mum and my dad always prayed for a girl. In 1933, my sister Urmilla was born, that was a family and my parents were quite happy.”

Shashi Kapoor continued, “Suddenly, after five years, my mother discovered that she was expecting and it was very embarrassing for her. She tried her best to get rid of me. Of course, those were old times and there wasn’t anything like abortion. She used to tell me that she would keep falling off bicycles, down steps, have quinine, but Shashi Kapoor was stubborn. There was a future. So I’m a fluke actor, a fluke star and a fluke person.”

In another chat (as reported by Bollywoodshaadis) the Kabhi Kabhi actor also revealed that he was once threatened to commit suicide. Why? Well, the late actor had said, “I wasn’t feeling very happy about my Matric results and he (my brother) realized that I was in an emotional mess. He took me to Matheran for a holiday. When I was sent to Barnes School in Deolali, it was Shammi ji who came to drop me there. After­wards, I sent a suicide note: ‘The food is not good. I don’t like it here. If you don’t get me out of here, I’ll commit suicide’. My mother told Shammi to bring me back. Khanaa achcha hona chahiye. Shammiji was very soft with me.”

Talking about Shashi Kapoor, he was the youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor and Ramsarni. In July 1958, the actor married actress Jennifer Kendall and they shared three children – Kunal Kapoor, Karan Kapoor and Sanjana Thapar.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such interesting throwback stories.

Must Read: Shammi Kapoor Wanted Mumtaz To Give Up Her Career & That’s Why She Didn’t Marry Him, She Says “I Was Just 17 At The Time”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram