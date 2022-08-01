Mumtaz Askari Madhvani is a veteran Bollywood actress who created a niche for herself back in the days with back-to-back hits in the film industry. She was one of the most-loved actors of that time and is remembered even today whenever the golden era of Bollywood is mentioned. As rumours about her return to acting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi have been all over social media lately, she recently answered a set of burning questions and one of them was about Shammi Kapoor.

For the unversed, much has been said about Shammi Kapoor and Mumtaz over the years and only a part of it has been confirmed by the actress in the past. They were fan favourite back in the days and have appeared in a series of movies and songs together, the most famous one being Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche.

In a recent turn of events, Mumtaz’s daughter, Tanya Madhvani, shared a clip of her mother on social media where she put the veteran actress up on a series of questions on the occasion of her 75th birthday. In a part of the clip she was asked about her take on director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and she said, “He presents women like fairies, he knows how to present artists. He is an amazing director and producer.”

When further quizzed about playing a role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, Mumtaz said, “Ask the filmmaker. I cannot answer this question…If you want to see me (in a film again), ask the producers and filmmakers ‘why don’t you take Mumtaz? What is the problem?’ And then even if they give me a role, it has to be something I like.”

A fan also asked Mumtaz why she did not marry Shammi Kapoor back in the day and she said, “Come on! You know why I did not marry him. Do you want me to repeat? He wanted me to give up my career and I was just 17 at the time.”

