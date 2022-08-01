After a series of praising tweets on Akshay Kumar and his Raksha Bandhan, Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is back at taking digs and this time, it’s none other than Salman Khan on his target. Just a few hours back, we learnt that Salman has been given a gun license by Mumbai police and Kamaal taking a dig at the superstar.

For the unversed, Lawrence Bishnoi reportedly threatened Salman Khan that his gang would kill him soon through a handwritten letter. This letter was discovered a few days after Bishnoi’s gang allegedly murdered Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala. Due to the same, Salman met Mumbai Police Commissioner a few days back and applied for a gun license for his own safety.

Today, it’s in the news that Salman Khan has been granted a gun license and KRK has taken a dig at the star over it. He used this situation to poke fun at Salman. Without taking Salman’s name, Kamaal wrote, “Woh Budhaao Mujhse Kya Muqabla Karega, Jo Ek Kisi Lukkhe Ki Dhamki Se Darkar, Security Lekar Dara Dara Ghoom Raha Hai”.

Woh Budhaao Mujhse Kya Muqabla Karega, Jo Ek Kisi Lukkhe Ki Dhamki Se Darkar, Security Lekar Dara Dara Ghoom Raha Hai. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 1, 2022

For those who are unaware, KRK and Salman Khan had a legal fight in the court after the self-proclaimed critic went too personal in criticising Radhe in his review. Salman’s legal team had taken Kamaal to the court over making defamatory comments against Salman while apart from reviewing a film. Ever since Kamaal avoids using Khan’s name in his digs on social media.

Meanwhile, apart from Salman Khan, KRK has been recently bashing Aamir Khan a lot over his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. He’s calling it a disaster even before it releases.

