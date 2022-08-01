Arjun Kapoor is happy with the response to his latest release ‘Ek Villain Returns’, which collected Rs. 14.52 crore at the box-office on its third day. The Bollywood actor says the movie is the fifth biggest of his career, and while the industry tries to bounce back post pandemic, he finds this “extremely validating”.

Arjun is thrilled to have delivered the fifth biggest opening of his career with ‘Ek Villain Returns’. Arjun’s biggest opener is ‘Gunday’ opened at 16.12 crore, ‘2 States’ opened to 12.42 crore and ‘Half Girlfriend’ opened to 10.27 crore. With ‘Ek Villain Returns‘, Arjun recorded a solid day 1 at the counters with Rs. 7.05 crore.

Arjun Kapoor says: “The fact that ‘Ek Villain Returns’ opening is the fifth biggest of my career, even while the industry tries to bounce back post pandemic, is extremely validating. I have consistently tried to do films that connect to the youth and the masses and it feels great to see them enjoy ‘Ek Villain Returns’.”

“I’m thrilled with the start that the film has got and I’m sure it will continue its momentum in the days to come.”

Arjun Kapoor is thrilled that he could contribute to a Hindi film’s opening at the counters.

He says: “For me, personally, there is a lot to be proud of. The fact that I have been able to contribute to a Bollywood film opening at the counters is validation enough.”

“Im glad that people are appreciating my performance. I wanted to be a part of an edgy, cool film and the result is something for me to cherish right now.”

Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in Aasman Bhardwaj’s ‘Kuttey’ and Ajay Bahl’s ‘The Ladykiller’.

