Milind Soman, the heartthrob of a generation is still melting the hearts of many with his public appearances and social media posts. Soon after he came on screen in Alisha Chinai’s Made In India, the actor grabbed a lot of attention. Later he remained in the news for various reasons and was even called the s*x symbol. In a recent conversation, the actor speaks about the same, while also addressing his viral n*de photoshoot at the beach. Scroll below to read more.

Other than music videos, he was also seen on television in shows such as A Mouthful of Sky, Captain Vyom and also played part in the TV series Sea Hawks along with films such as Pachaikili Muthucharam, Paiyaa, Agni Varsha and Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula. The actor also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 3 and was recently seen in Four More Shots Please as Dr Aamir Warsi and AltBalaji series Paurashpur.

Milind Soman regularly keeps on updating his fitness routine with his fans on social media and is often seen participating in events related to fitness. The actor was recently a part of the 5km Lifelong Fight Lazy Run in Delhi where he spoke about a lot of things with the Indian Express. In the same conversation, Milind addressed on being an s*x symbol and says he has been objectified from the beginning of his career.

Talking to the news portal, Milind Soman says, “Oh, I am not uncomfortable at all, it’s my USP (laughs). Okay seriously, you have to know what are your strengths. It’s a business. If I’m uncomfortable with being a s*x symbol, and being objectified, which I have been, right from the beginning from my career, then I shouldn’t be here. I was not bothered or uncomfortable with it, I was surprised, yes.”

He added, “I just did a music video, a song called Shringaar, and I don’t know why they called me—and it is an objectification of the male persona, and I don’t know why they took me at the age of fifty, and not someone at the age of twenty.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh recently came under netizens’ radar for posing n*de for the Paper Magazine. An FIR has been filed under sections 509, 292, and 294 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 A of the IT Act for allegedly hurting the ‘sentiments of women’.

On the other hand, Milind Soman too has been in a similar situation when he did a n*de photoshoot at a beach. Talking about the same, he told, “I didn’t think twice. What am I doing, I’m running on the beach, big deal. When I did my first n*de photoshoot, it was shot in Delhi—in the forest—and I was just walking around naked, and we were just taking pictures. Even after that, I could still do the n*de photoshoot by the beach, and I know it’s nothing serious. Some people may object, some people might appreciate it. It’s human nature, everyone can’t like everything.”

