Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received death threats in June just days after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead. The letter reportedly had two signatures with just the initials G.B and L.B which are being interpreted as Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi.

Since then superstar beefed up their security detail and even went to Mumbai police headquarters to meet Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar to apply for a gun license. Now the latest report throws some light on whether the superstar received the license. Scroll down to know more.

According to a Hindustan Times report, a senior IPS officer has confirmed that Salman Khan received a gun license shortly after he met Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar last month. Salman‘s application for a gun license followed due procedure, wherein his file was sent to the office of the deputy commissioner of police (zone 9) for verification to check his criminal record.

After the document verification and background check were cleared, police analyzed the seriousness of the threat. Following this, the police headquarters cleared the file and a gun license was issued. Antim star’s representative collected the license from the firearm license branch in the police headquarters. The official further said that the license was handed over after taking the acknowledgment of the superstar.

Previously on June 5, Salman Khan’s father and noted screenwriting Salim Khan was on his routine morning walk on the Bandstand promenade along with his security. At 7.40 am, he sat on a bench for a break when his security personnel found a chit with the words, “Moosewala jaisa kar doonga”. Punjab singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa village on May 29 allegedly by the members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

