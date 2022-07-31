Is Bollywood finished? Well, Karan Johar called this assumption as ‘rubbish and nonsense’ emphasizing on how good films will work despite the social media negativity around them. Films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have proved the same but still, people need a reminder. Though the SM world would make you believe that it’s big bad B’wood out there, it’s not.

There hasn’t been one movie release from Bollywood’s end that’s predicted to be a ‘sure shot hit’. Prithviraj, Shamshera’s hype was always mixed & they were burdened with some cynical elements in them. Akshay Kumar’s lack of efforts for Prithviraj, Karan Malhotra coming with his first original story in Shamshera was doubted by many.

They just cleared the doubts of being bad films and meeting the desired fate at the box office. But the real ‘bad time’ for Bollywood will start when films like Brahmastra, Laal Singh Chaddha, Pathaan, and Tiger 3 start to flop. But we don’t think so there’ll be a need for it because Bollywood hasn’t yet unloaded any of its ‘Khan’tastic moves yet.

Starting with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, despite all the negativity around, this one seems to be a sure-shot winner for exhibitors for more than one reason. Being a family entertainer, we’ve seen director Advait Chandan’s sense of evoking emotions in Secret Superstar and that will surely come in handy here.

The OG Forrest Gump’s story has the scope of getting ‘desified’ more than any story out there in the West (or anywhere in the world). No one apart from Aamir Khan (& Pritam in the music department) could nail this story better in Bollywood. There are a lot of pluses & few minuses that the audience might have regarding Aamir’s over-expressive acting in the trailer but that could be justified after seeing the whole film.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan & Jawan are 2 of those films which you know beforehand they’ll at least won’t be box office letdowns if anything else. Pathaan with the YRF factor (which had actually faded a bit with Samrat Prithviraj, Shamshera) plus the casting coup of John Abraham, Deepika Padukone has a lot of value running on itself. Plus Siddharth Anand, after the humongous success of War (and some learning from Bang Bang) seems to be a perfect person to know how stylish he should get to attract the masses to cinema halls.

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is yet another loaded offering from Bollywood that’s waiting to shatter some major box office records. Continuing the ‘maalaamal’ legacy set by Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Salman Khan & YRF camp will fuel this on Pathaan’s success teasing its spy universe officially. By this time, we would’ve seen Salman’s cameo in Pathaan leaving everyone intrigued for this one.

If this is a battleground for the people who say ‘Bollywood Has Fallen!’, let’s not forget its best players haven’t even fired a bullet yet. To make it filmy(er), “Khanon Ka Daav Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Dost!” So, let’s put the ‘Bollywood is finished’ discussion aside, get some popcorn & enjoy the best of cinema that’s yet to be offered.

