Bollywood love birds and actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor often get targeted for heavy trolling on social media for no rhyme or reason. Recently the couple was spotted together at the Mumbai airport and have been once again subjected to brutal trolling by the netizens.

After her divorce from now ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, diva Malaika once again found love in Arjun. After dating for several years, both the love birds made their relationship official on social media in the year 2019. Since then, both have faced severe criticism and backlash from the fans for their 12 years of the age difference. However, the duo have to date managed to stay strong.

Coming back to the topic, the recent video of them that was recently shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, shows Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor maintaining some distance as they walk towards the airport. This time both of them had not held their hands like a couple and chose to maintain their distance. While Arjun was donning a grey hoodie and black cargo with black boots, his girlfriend Malaika looked sizzling in a simple blue group shirt with joggers and a cap.

After watching the video, netizens again trolled Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora for many different reasons. Some trolled them on the distance they were marinating and were curious to know if they had broken up, some were weight-shamming Arjun, while some were height-shaming the two. Some of the comments from the comment section read:

One wrote, “Ladai hogyi dono ki 😂”

The second one wrote, “Lagta h flight m ladai ho gyi🤣🤣”

The third one wrote, “Ye arjun itna gol kyu dikhta hai hamesha 😑”

“Malaika ka beta naraj hai… Apni maa se “, wrote the fourth one.

The fifth one wrote, “Ab rehne do 😂😂 social distance or “society distance” ka arth in cheater logo ko pta nhi he……”

What are your thoughts on Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora being trolled over their recent airport spotting? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

