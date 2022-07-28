Malaika Arora – the beauty who is currently in her late 40s – looks super s*xy every time she decides to share pics from her vacations, red carpets or just going about her appointments and commitments. The actress-model – who is also a mother to a soon all set to enter his twenties, recently walked the ramp and looks a million bucks as she broke the hotness meter.

Advertisement

Malaika walked the ramp for designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna at the Fashion Design Council of India. While it’s always a treat to see her slay the runway, the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ girl made sure all eyes were on her as she pulled off the plunging neck-thigh high slit gown with elegance.

Advertisement

As the showstopper for Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, Malaika Arora donned a floor-length, black shimmery black dress by the designer duo. The ensemble – that featured a wide plunging neckline and showed off her assets, seemed to be a black leotard with a shimmering black translucent embroidered material over it.

While sheer making up the sleeves showed off her collar bones, the same material gave a glimpse of one leg as the other showed off thanks to the extremely high thigh (almost hip-high) slit. While she opted for a stylish hairdo – with her hair pulled away from her face in beautiful waves, Malaika Arora’s dewy make-up comprised of dark eye-showed eyelids, a beautiful nude shade of lipstick and blushed cheeks.

She accessorized with a silver statement pendant necklace and s*xy, high black strappy heels. Take a look at her pics below and let us know how hot you think she is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

#MalaikaArora raw unreal scrumptious hot structure ⚡💥 full-on glam show 🔥 speechless pic.twitter.com/xpY5InukH8 — FLL-Films Love Life (@FilmsLoveLife) July 27, 2022

From 1-10, how hot, s*xy and tempting goddess-like do you think Malaika Arora is? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Bella Hadid’s Exposed Und*es Once Stole The Thunder At An Event Stealing Limelight From Her 180-Carat Sapphire Ultra-Expensive Bvlgari Necklace

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram