Malaika Arora often makes it to the headlines for her gym looks, fashion and various other things. The diva keeps on impressing everyone with her charm but there are times when she receives online hate for all the wrong reasons. Recently, when the actress was spotted outside her gym, she was seen snapping at a fan for taking multiple pictures. Soon after the video was shared online, people started trolling her and some even called her rude.

Although there are people who criticise her, the actress has over 15 million followers on Instagram. Meanwhile, the actress has been away from the big screen for a long time but she often interacts with her fans on social media and shares interesting life updates.

Yet again, Malaika Arora was spotted outside the gym, she was with a friend and actor Kubrra Sait. While she sat in her car and chatting with her friends, a fan approached her for a selfie but the actress got angry and asks, “Kitna photo loge? Abhi aapne liya na?” But still, the actress later agreed to click the picture. However, her behaviour didn’t go well with netizens as they started trolling her.

As soon as the video of Malaika Arora was shared online, reacting to it, a user wrote, “Rude behaviour with fan,” another wrote, “She is saying that to a fan not to media.. media ko kuch nai bolti ye…,” a third user wrote, “Mat lo kahe ko bhao dere ho itna,” a fourth commented, “I want to know who are the ones who want to take photos with her at first place,” a fifth user wrote, “Mujhe pata nahi yeh log inke peeche kyu itne pagal rehte hai humlog ki tarah aam insaan toh hai yeh log.”

On the other hand, there were people who supported her and wrote, “Ab log bolege ki kitna attitude dekha Rahi hai are yaar woh bhi insan hai unko bhi bhar nikalne doh don’t distrub her yaar,” another wrote, “For the people calling her rude, she has a life too, imagine being run after every f*****g day,” a third user commented, “I will blame the people nt the stars, there are some ch*tiyaas with no self respect goes behind these so called stars.”

Apart from all this, Malaika Arora also makes headlines for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Recently, there were speculations that the two might get hitched this year but nothing has been confirmed yet.

