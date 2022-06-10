Rivalries and friendships go hand in hand in Bollywood. Once upon a time, Arjun Kapoor was a close friend of Salman Khan but soon their relationship turned sour as Kapoor started dating Khan’s ex-sister-in-law Malaika Arora. Back in 2019, Arjun reportedly skipped The Kapil Sharma Show for promoting his film ‘Panipat’ alongside Kriti Sanon owing to his differences with Salman. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Many of you wouldn’t know, Arjun dated Salman’s younger sister Arpita Khan who is now married to Aayush Sharma. Coming back to the topic, the Ishaqzaade actor attended all the promotional events of the film except for TKSS. Now, you would be wondering what has Salman got to do with Kapil’s show, well the superstar happens to be the producer of the show.

You heard that right. According to Telly Chakkar, Salman Khan reportedly approves the guests that appear on The Kapil Sharma Show and because Arjun Kapoor is dating Malaika Arora, he didn’t get superstar’s stamp on the approval of him coming to the comedy show and promoting his film.

While some fans on social media thought that Salman Khan didn’t approve of Arjun Kapoor coming to The Kapil Sharma Show, others believed that it was the Panipat actor who avoided coming to the show because of his differences with the superstar.

Meanwhile, Panipat was released in 2019 and was directed by critically acclaimed director Ashutosh Gowariker. It starred Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt, Zeenat Aman in pivotal roles besides Arjun.

What are your thoughts on Arjun Kapoor skipping The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotions of Panipat? Tell us in the comments below.

