Sanjay Dutt’s bond with his dad and late legendary actor Sunil Dutt is truly an epitome of a father-son relationship.

Advertisement

The actor never lets go a chance to remember the learnings from his father. On Monday, the star shared a heartfelt note while wishing his father a happy birthday.

Advertisement

Sanjay Dutt took to his social media handle and shared a picture of the iconic scene from ‘Munna Bhai MBBS‘ where he hugged his father and left everyone emotional while showcasing their love for each other. The actor wrote a heartfelt caption for his father “Your belief and love helped make me who I am today. You were, are, and will always be my hero. Happy birthday, Dad.”

This scene from ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ was the first time Sanjay Dutt got the opportunity to share screen space with his father and this stills from the movie are a perfect homage the actor has brought for his father to mark the special occasion of his birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

Sanjay Dutt’s daredevil villain avatar Adheera in ‘KGF Chapter 2‘ has earned a lot of love from the masses and his fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the screen again.

Sanjay Dutt’s exciting big screen lineups include ‘Shamshera’, and ‘Ghudchadi’. Apart from that, he has signed up for some more interesting projects and the official announcements are expected soon.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Oomphs Up The Heat In A Glittery Rusty Orange Gown Worth 2 Lakhs Looking Like A Perfect ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Character

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram